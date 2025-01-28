Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor
Date
1/28/2025 4:28:24 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced an eight-hour overnight traffic closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor from Seif Bin Aham Al Thani Interchange Bridge to Faleh Bin Nasser Interchange.
Read Also
Qatar's $2.5bn green bonds fund enhances renewable energy and infrastructure
Al Ahli aim to regain momentum in Al Khor clash
Waitlist opens for Disney The Magic Box show in Qatar
While the traffic coming from HIA towards North will be closed, the traffic flow on the signals and service roads will be open. The road closure will be on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 2am to 10am, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.
During the closure, road users must use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as shown in the map.
MENAFN28012025000063011010ID1109137353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.