Temporary Road Closure On Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Doha, Qatar: Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced an eight-hour overnight traffic closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor from Seif Bin Aham Al Thani Interchange Bridge to Faleh Bin Nasser Interchange.



While the traffic coming from HIA towards North will be closed, the traffic flow on the signals and service roads will be open. The road closure will be on Friday, January 31, 2025, from 2am to 10am, in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

During the closure, road users must use alternative local and service roads to reach their destinations as shown in the map.

