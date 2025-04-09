CM Gandapur Inaugurates Major Health, Sports, And Irrigation Projects In Mardan, Swabi

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurated multiple development projects worth billions of rupees during his visit to Mardan and Swabi, marking significant progress in the sectors of health, sports, and irrigation.

In Mardan, the Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed gymnasium at the Mardan Sports Complex, built at a cost of Rs335 million. He also laid the foundation stone for the complex's upgradation project, which will cost Rs363.494 million. The upgraded facility will include a cricket ground, walking track, special playground for differently-abled individuals, a water filtration plant, and a cricket academy.

Additionally, CM Gandapur inaugurated the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Children's Hospital in Mardan. The 200-bed facility has been completed at a cost of Rs2.6 billion and offers key services including emergency care, OPD, laboratory, pharmacy, and other essential medical services.

During his visit to Swabi, the Chief Minister inaugurated sub-projects of the Kundal Dam. Standing 157 feet high and 1,047 feet long, the dam has a live storage capacity of 10,395 acre-feet. It is expected to irrigate 13,340 acres of cultivable land, benefiting 40,000 farmers and providing clean drinking water to around 30,000 residents.

The projects are set to benefit several villages, including Kundal, Panjmand, Babeen, Jhanda, Booka, and Tataliya, boosting the region's agricultural and public health infrastructure.