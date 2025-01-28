Cerillion Achieves Ready For ODA Status With TM Forum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of BSS/OSS-as-a-Service solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced that it has achieved "Ready for ODA" status with TM Forum for two flagship products from its pre-integrated BSS/OSS product suite. This follows Cerillion's Platinum certification in TM Forum's Open API programme, where the company's APIs have been validated in multiple live customer sites, showcasing real-world performance and interoperability.

TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA) provides the blueprint that CSPs and suppliers need to transform business agility, customer experience and operational efficiency, by creating simpler IT solutions that are easier and cheaper to deploy, integrate and upgrade. Ready for ODA status signals that a supplier's products are compliant with ODA as a way of working, acting as a mark of quality for new and current customers. It is assessed by TM Forum through a rigorous evaluation of the supplier's ODA expertise and implementation, as well as their contribution to the on-going evolution of the ODA standard.

"Achieving 'Ready for ODA' status is a testament to our unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower CSPs to innovate and scale with agility," commented Louis Hall, CEO of Cerillion. "By aligning our products with TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture, we are reinforcing our commitment to fostering collaboration, interoperability and streamlined operations for our customers worldwide."

The two products recognised with "Ready for ODA" status are pivotal to Cerillion's broader digital transformation strategy. The first is CRM Plus , a comprehensive omni-channel CRM solution that enables CSPs to deliver personalised customer experiences, drive engagement, and manage the entire customer lifecycle for both B2C and B2B business models. The second is Enterprise Product Catalogue , an AI-powered solution that uses natural language processing and image recognition to simplify product lifecycle management, accelerate time-to-market for new services, and supports the creation of complex, bundled offerings with ease.

"We're delighted that Cerillion CRM Plus and Cerillion Enterprise Product Catalogue have achieved the Ready for ODA accreditation. This is the result of strong commitment from Cerillion to implementing ODA's standards and frameworks, and also their contributions to the development of ODA in TM Forum's collaboration programmes," said Andy Tiller, EVP Products & Services at TM Forum. "We believe collaboration is the key for our industry to thrive, and Cerillion are playing their part for the benefit of the whole telecoms IT ecosystem."

Find out more about Cerillion's pre-integrated BSS/OSS Suite .

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 80 customer installations across c. 45 countries and customers include Liberty Global, Virgin Media, KDDI and Proximus. For more information visit:

Logo:

SOURCE Cerillion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED