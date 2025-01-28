New Feature On Veeroll: Generate Videos From Urls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The easiest way to generate videos from blog posts and more

- JC BougléSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iLathys, a Singapore-based venture builder, announces a key new feature on Veeroll, its AI for video storytelling: you can now generate videos directly from a URL.“This feature will be useful to generate a video from a blog post for instance, but could also be used in many other use cases”, says JC Bouglé, one of the founders.Information on the specified URL will be analysed by AI and transformed into a video script, which will then be used to generate a video using Veeroll's standard features (using stock footage or AI images). Veeroll has been generating videos from After Effects templates and now using artificial intelligence since 2014.iLathys has been developing video services and technologies for more than 10 years. Its services include for instance fewStones, a leading corporate video production agency in Singapore and Powata for creating virtual tours in Singapore . Its technology platforms also include StoryboardHero, one of the leading AI storyboard generators .For more information on Veeroll's latest features, visit the Veeroll website .

