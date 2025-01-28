Digital Gifting & Corporate Rewards: Set to Transform in 2025

(MENAFN- Atteline) * YOUGotaGift reveals gifting trends in the UAE and KSA

* Eidiya gifting on the rise; during Ramadan and Eid, it is 55% higher in Saudi Arabia than in the UAE, highlighting cultural significance in KSA

* Group gifting in Saudi Arabia has surged by 100% year-on-year, reflecting a new trend towards collaborative celebrations.

* Corporate gifting accounts for 25% of e-commerce in the region and is set to grow by 150% in 2025.



Dubai, UAE - 28 January 2025: Digital gifting is revolutionising the way people in the Middle East celebrate, connect, and express gratitude, blending cherished traditions with the ease of modern technology. As highlighted by YOUGotaGift, this trend has taken centre stage in 2024, reshaping everything from heartfelt cultural milestones to thoughtful corporate gestures. Whether it is a personal celebration or a professional token of appreciation, digital gifting and rewarding redefines how connections are made and memories are shared across the region. This trend is set to continue in 2025.



Seasonal occasions like Ramadan, Eid, Teachers’ Day, and Christmas hold deep cultural significance, and gifting during these times is on the rise. According to YOUGotaGift, in Saudi Arabia, Eidiya gifting during Ramadan and Eid is 50% higher than in the UAE, underscoring the importance of these traditions. Meanwhile, in the UAE, the festive period thrives due to its diverse expat population, making Christmas gifting a major event and at par with the Eidiya season.



Teacher gifting has emerged as a unique trend in the UAE, with parents and students increasingly using group gifting platforms to create meaningful, personalised gifts for educators. These thoughtful gestures highlight how gifting strengthens bonds in communities and institutions alike.



Husain Makiya Co-founder and CEO of YOUGotaGift said “As we approach Ramadan, we see the gifting market flourish, particularly with the growing adoption of digital gifting. The shift to e-gift cards is not just a trend - it’s a transformation in how people connect and celebrate. With the Middle East’s tech-savvy and younger population, increasing adoption of digital payments, and a dynamic e-commerce infrastructure, the region is uniquely positioned to lead this digital gifting revolution. This is an exciting time for both consumers and businesses to embrace innovation and make gifting and rewarding more seamless, personal, and impactful.”



Digital gifting isn’t just for consumers- corporate gifting and rewarding are booming too. Currently accounting for 25% of e-commerce transactions in the region, this segment is projected to grow by an impressive 150% by 2025. Companies are increasingly using digital gift cards to reward employees, thank customers, and celebrate achievements. The convenience and flexibility of these cards make them an appealing option for businesses aiming to foster goodwill and strengthen relationships.



Group gifting is having a moment, especially in Saudi Arabia. In 2024, it has seen a 100% year-on-year growth, becoming a preferred way to bring people together for shared celebrations1. Whether for birthdays, anniversaries, or teacher appreciation, group gifting’s innovative and collaborative nature makes it an easy and inclusive choice for many.



Today’s consumers want gifts that resonate. Digital gifting platforms are rising to the challenge, offering customisable eGift Cards and user-friendly interfaces that make the whole gifting and rewarding experience seamless. Personalisation is particularly appealing to Gen Z and Millennials, who value flexibility and the ability to make thoughtful choices2. This shift towards tailored experiences reflects the growing emphasis on making every gift special and relevant.



In Saudi Arabia and the UAE, traditions and technology merge, digital gifting is more than a trend - it’s a reflection of the region’s evolving lifestyle. Whether celebrating holidays, appreciating teachers, or rewarding employees, digital gifting is making meaningful connections easier and more impactful than ever before3.



