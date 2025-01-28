ICC Prosecutor Urges Addressing Worsening Situation Sudan's Darfur

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, briefed the Security Council on worsening conditions in Sudan's Darfur over the past six months, relaying the atrocities and violence committed against the residents.

"Criminality is accelerating in Darfur. Civilians are being targeted, entire communities are left in destruction," he said.

"This is not just an assessment; it is a hard-edged analysis based on verified evidence."

The Prosecutor expressed concern over the targeting of women and girls, and the violence committed against them.

Khan told the congregation of the work of the prosecutor's office saying that they have expanded range of gathering evidence, employing the use of digital sources and modern technology to better understand the system and patterns of the alleged criminals.

"I can confirm today that my office is taking the necessary steps to put forward applications for warrants of arrest in relation to crimes we allege are being committed and have been committed in West Darfur," he stated.

Khan called on the UNSC to act decisively to address the worsening atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region, highlighting the urgent need for justice and accountability as violence and humanitarian suffering escalate. (end)

