Global Aircraft Brake Market Predicted To Achieve Significant Growth, Growing At A CAGR Of 5% From 2024-2030

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Key contents of the Global Aircraft Brake report include:-1. Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Product, Aircraft and Market.2. trends, Challenges, and Emerging Technologies in Aircraft Brake Market3. Projected Revenue by Aircraft Brake Manufacturers 2024-2027​4. Orders Placed and Projected Revenue for Aircraft Brake Manufacturers​5. Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendorsThe global aircraft brakes market is expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for air travel, fleet expansions by major airlines, and rising orders for new aircraft across both commercial and military sectors. As well as retiring the old fleet, especially in commercial and military application​. There is a growing trend toward adopting lightweight, durable materials like carbon composites and electric braking systems, which reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs but will increase the average price.​ According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Aircraft Brake Market Market 2024-2030" is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%.Market Overview:-Global aircraft brakes market valued at $5.5B in 2023, dominated by commercial aviation (55%) and aftermarket services (84.5%), with carbon brakes leading material choice across all segments. The regional distribution shows US leadership followed by Europe, with emerging markets showing accelerated growth patterns, particularly in commercial and military segments.​ Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are increasingly adopting lightweight materials like carbon composites in braking systems to reduce fuel consumption and enhance performance, especially in high-demand sectors like commercial and military aviation. ​The industry is seeing innovation with electric braking systems, anti-skid and regenerative braking technologies, and real-time brake monitoring, all aimed at improving safety, and efficiency, and reducing maintenance needs.​ Regions like Asia-Pacific and the Middle East are experiencing increased air travel and fleet growth, boosting demand for both new aircraft brakes and aftermarket services as airlines expand and upgrade their fleets.​ Dominated by major players like Safran, Honeywell, Parker, and Collins Aerospace, the market also sees competition from newer companies offering specialized solutions, especially in electric and sustainable braking technologies but they won't occupy major market shares as the major players have a variety of brakes in the product portfolio for particular aircraft models​.Download a Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)Key Growth Drivers:-1. The rising demand for air travel, particularly in emerging markets, leads to an increase in the number of aircraft in service. As airlines expand and modernize their fleets, there is a growing need for advanced braking systems to ensure safety and efficiency, both in new aircraft and for maintenance.​2. Commercial fleet expansion projections indicate 39,000 new aircraft deliveries by 2040, creating sustained demand for advanced brake systems and establishing long-term aftermarket service requirements​.3. Airlines and aircraft operators are increasingly focused on reducing operational costs, leading to the adoption of advanced brake systems that offer lower life-cycle costs. Carbon brakes, for example, have a longer lifespan and reduced maintenance requirements, offering significant savings over time.​KEY FINDINGS:-1. Companies investing in advanced technologies-such as predictive maintenance systems and anti-skid controls-are gaining a competitive advantage, as these features enhance aircraft safety, reduce operational costs, and appeal to both OEM and aftermarket clients.​5. The upcoming new brakes tend to increase the duration between replacement by 10-12%, hence lowering MRO cost due from brake replacement​Major players like Safran, Honeywell, and Collins Aerospace dominate the market due to their extensive portfolios, R&D capabilities, and established relationships with leading aircraft manufacturers and part distributors.​6. The leading players focus on optimizing manufacturing costs to balance premium product pricing with competitive offerings, particularly in price-sensitive markets​.7. Brake replacement Market will grow due to an increase in Air traffic globally in the commercial aviation market.​8. OEM Brake market value will increase due to fleet modernization mainly in the US and Asia Pacific.9. Carbon brake market share will increase to 95%+ by 2030, driven by environmental regulations and fleet modernization programs across major airlines​“US will be the dominating region but the Asia-Pacific region will see an increase in brake demand, particularly India and China, driven by domestic aviation expansion and regional aircraft manufacturing initiatives.​ Military segment modernization programs will drive a 15% increase in advanced brake system demand, focusing on lightweight materials and extreme condition performance capabilities​”- Karthik HeroorRegional Insights:-North AmericaThe U.S. aircraft brake market is driven by a narrow-body fleet, robust MRO infrastructure (Southeast and Midwest regions), 15% business aviation presence (Northeast/West), and military fleet modernization. The US commercial fleet is expected to grow by 10-12% by 2030, driven by rising passenger traffic. This results in more frequent landings, directly impacting brake system demand, particularly for narrow-body aircraft like the Airbus A320 family and 737 MAX, which increases landing cycles by 15-20% compared to older models​​EuropeA320 dominance (45%) drives European brake demand, with Safran leading among suppliers. Fleet retirement and modernization boost advanced brakes; Germany, France, and the UK excel in refurbishment.Asia-Pacific Region:China's aviation sector will grow by 2,500 narrow-body aircraft by 2030, and COMAC C919 orders are exceeding 1,000. The COMAC C919 aims to increase domestic manufacturing in China as an alternative to Western single-aisle jets produced by Airbus and Boeing\Browse Full Report Along With Facts and Figures​Market Challenges:Current braking systems lack advanced capabilities for real-time performance monitoring, making predictive maintenance challenging.​The aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry faces a looming crisis. A combination of a retiring workforce, talent shortage (especially in engineering and maintenance fields), and rapid technological advancements poses significant challenges demanding innovative solutions, such as advanced MRO software.​Check the Complete Table of Contents with List of Table and FiguresRecent Launches in the Global Aircraft Brake Market:-Honeywell (USA):​​Honeywell (Jason Muldoon) in an interview mentioned they are in the process of developing an e-Brake product which, he notes, eliminates hydraulic application and offers longer service. ​Honeywell, he explains, is focusing on its carbon manufacturing processes to develop a long-lasting carbon heat sink, and is concentrating on increasing the life of the material set currently in use, which will allow a longer time between overhauls​Collins (USA):​Collins Aerospace's Wheel & Brake team launched DURACARB brakes​. To improve sustainability levels they are focusing on extending the life cycle of the actual brake disks. The Collins EDL (Extended Disk Life) process does just that. The EDL process then allows Collins to further double the already-long disk life.​Future Outlook:The players are aiming to increase the landing cycle for carbon brakes, it will impact the overall MRO cycle and hence reduce maintenance costs. The advanced coating by Collins Aerospace's estimated ~20% increase in the life cycle of carbon brake​​The market will benefit from innovations such as lightweight materials, carbon composite brakes, and smart braking systems, enhancing performance, safety, and operational cost reductions.​Environmental regulations and airline sustainability goals will accelerate the adoption of carbon composites and eco-friendly braking solutions, creating new market opportunities.​Key players like Collins, Parker, Safran, and Honeywell will strengthen market positions through strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focusing on technological innovation and aftermarket services​The aviation industry is increasingly focused on sustainability, but many aircraft braking systems still rely on traditional hydraulic or pneumatic technologies. There's a need for more efficient, environmentally friendly solutions.​Manufacturers are investing in electric and hybrid braking systems that align with the growing push for greener aviation technologies, offering reduced emissions and better energy efficiency​​​Key Benefits for Stakeholders:-1. Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Aircraft Brake Market, highlighting significant opportunities.2. Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.3. Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.4. Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the Global Aircraft Brake Market.5. Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.6. Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and Global Aircraft Brake Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.Reasons to Purchase:-1. Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.2. Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.3. Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.4. Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.5. Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.6. Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.7. The report provides insight into current and future potential applications, which help the stakeholder to collaborate with certain players across industriesRequest Sample of this Research ReportCOMPANY PROFILES:-Honeywell​Safran​RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace)​Parker MeggittKaman Corporation​Crane Aerospace​Nasco Aircraft​Matco Landing System​THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-Global Aircraft Brake Market size and forecast, By Geography, Product, Aircraft, and Market.Competitive landscape and market share of Top PlayersKey drivers and restraints shaping the growth of the Global Aircraft Brake MarketTechnology trends and related opportunities for Global Aircraft Brake Market Manufacturers and suppliersUnmet Needs And Market Opportunity For Suppliers​The potential entry barriers and risks for new players entering the Global Aircraft Brake MarketRelated Reports:-Global Military Radar Market Size and Forecasts 2030Global Military Satellite Market Size and Forecasts 2030About Mobility Foresights:We are a Market Research firm specializing in mobility domain(s). Our zone of research entails Automotive, Semiconductor, Chemical and Materials, Aerospace, marine, locomotive, logistics, and construction & agricultural equipment. We deal in syndicated, custom, and consumer research for the aforementioned domains.Visit us atFollow us onLinkedin-Media Contact:-Company Name: Mobility ForesightsContact Person: Vishal GiriEmail: ...Phone: +1 217 636 3356City: BangaloreState: KarnatakaCountry: IndiaWebsite:

