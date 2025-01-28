Trump's Ukraine Peace Plan Looking Like A Non-Starter

(MENAFN- Asia Times) We are now well beyond the 24 hours that Donald had promised it would take him to secure an end to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. But Trump's first week since his inauguration on January 20, 2025, has nonetheless been a busy one regarding Ukraine.

In his inauguration address, Trump only made a passing and indirect reference to Ukraine, criticizing his predecessor Joe Biden of running“a that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders.”

Trump's first more substantive statement on Ukraine was a post on his TruthSocial network, threatening Russia taxes, tariffs and sanctions if his Russian counterpart doesn't agree to make a deal soon. He reiterated this point on January 23 in comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos, adding that he“really would like to be able to meet with President Putin.”

Donald Trump/Truth Social

Trump's nominee for treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, had already backed Trump's approach during his Senate confirmation hearing on January 16. Like Trump, Bessent specifically emphasized increasing sanctions on Russian oil companies“to levels that would bring the Russian Federation to the table.”

The following day, Putin responded by saying that he and Trump should indeed meet to discuss Ukraine and oil prices. But this was far from a firm commitment to enter into negotiations, and particularly not with Ukraine.