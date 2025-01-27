Organ Transplantation : A New Era Of Infection Control & Ethics

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dr. Reem Almaghrabi's journey into was inspired by her father's encouragement to make a meaningful difference in people's lives. Today, as Head of Infectious Diseases in the Organ Transplant Centre of Excellence at King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), Dr. Almaghrabi is a leading figure in infection control within transplant medicine. Known for her blend of scientific rigour and empathy, her work is integral to KFSHRC's mission of delivering innovative, patient-centred care across Saudi Arabia and beyond.







Leading research on infection management in transplant patients, Dr. Almaghrabi has shaped novel approaches that reduce complications and enhance patient outcomes. Her studies on gut microbiome in liver transplant patients and infections in organ donors have influenced clinical practices prioritizing safety and long-term patient health.“In every case, we aim for not just survival but a quality of life that our patients deserve,” she explains. These projects have provided more profound insights into infection dynamics, paving the way for safer, more effective treatments.

Dr. Almaghrabi's dedication to improving infection control is evident in her recent discovery of Stenotrophomonas Riyadhensis, a new bacterial species identified through whole-genome sequencing (WGS). This discovery addresses the growing global issue of antibiotic resistance, a particular challenge in high-risk transplant patients.“Precision is our greatest ally against antibiotic resistance,” Dr. Almaghrabi explains.“By understanding the specific behaviors of pathogens, we're pioneering ways to keep our patients safer and our care more effective.”





One of her close department colleagues emphasizes the significance of her work:“Dr. Almaghrabi's leadership in leveraging WGS has redefined our infection control standards at KFSHRC, enhancing accuracy in diagnostics and strengthening patient safety.”

Her commitment to advancing patient care is also shaped by the challenges she faced throughout her career. One memorable case from her residency involved a young patient with a rapidly spreading skin infection.“Despite our efforts, the infection progressed, and we had to make the difficult decision to intubate,” she recalls. The experience, though profoundly emotional, strengthened her dedication to improving patient outcomes.

Dr. Almaghrabi's approach is deeply grounded in ethics, particularly patient safety and equitable care. She has co-authored studies that examine the ethical challenges surrounding organ transplantation, including issues of socio-economic disparities in access to care.“We must be vigilant about the implications of each choice in medicine,” she asserts.“Our role goes beyond clinical care; we are advocates for ethical standards and patient welfare.”

As a veteran educator at KFSHRC, Dr Almaghrabi teaches residents and fellows the importance of pairing technical excellence with empathy.“Teaching allows me to stay at the forefront of advancements while instilling responsibility in the next generation,'' she explains. For her, training future physicians is a blend of building technical expertise and nurturing a commitment to patient-centred care.“Medicine is not just about procedures; it's about understanding the patient's journey and treating each case with empathy and respect,” she shares.

As technology advances, Dr. Almaghrabi is particularly enthusiastic about the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI) in infectious disease management for complex diagnostics in transplant patients.“AI offers unprecedented accuracy and speed, both of which are critical in handling infections in transplant patients,” she remarks.

Outside of her professional life, Dr. Almaghrabi finds balance through yoga and time in nature. Dr. Almaghrabi's greatest reward comes from serving her country and inspiring young Saudis to pursue their medical dreams."Helping patients recover after challenging interventions drives me," she reflects."It's a privilege to serve, and each patient's journey reaffirms the impact we can have, not only in healing but in encouraging the next generation to dream, strive, and achieve."