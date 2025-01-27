Aeroméxico Expands US Reach With New Routes To Philadelphia And Atlanta

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Aeroméxico is set to launch daily flights from Mexico City to Philadelphia and San Luis Potosí to Atlanta on June 5th. This expansion marks a significant step in the airline's growth strategy in the United States market.



The new routes are part of Aeroméxico's Joint Cooperation Agreement with Delta Air Lines. This partnership added 28 new routes in 2024 and continues to grow in 2025. The expansion will increase the total number of daily flights between Mexico and the US to over 90.



Philadelphia stands out as a key addition to Aeroméxico 's network. It's currently the largest US market without direct flights to Mexico. The airline will serve this route with Boeing 737 aircraft, offering modern amenities to passengers.



In addition, the Atlanta route, operated with Embraer 190 aircraft, targets business travelers. This connection is particularly valuable for the automotive industry, given San Luis Potosí's role as a manufacturing hub.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Aeroméxico's expansion comes on the heels of its recognition as the most punctual global airline in 2024 by CIRIUM . This accolade underscores the airline's commitment to operational excellence as it grows its network.



The new routes not only provide more options for travelers but also strengthen economic ties between Mexico and the United States. As Aeroméxico expands its reach, it positions itself as a key player in the increasingly competitive US-Mexico air travel market.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109135142