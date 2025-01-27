Funding Opportunities To Support Health Projects

(MENAFN- Pressat) Two new funds totalling £63,000 are now open for applications to support people with mild disabilities and autism in North Cumbria.

The funding, provided by NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, and administered by Cumbria Community Foundation, aims to improve outcomes and wellbeing.



The Building the Right Support: Transition from Hospital Fund: £40,000 is available for a single project supporting the discharge of adults with learning disabilities or autism from inpatient care and reducing readmissions. Partnership applications are encouraged .



The Building the Right Support: Annual Health Checks Fund: £23,000 is available to increase uptake of annual health checks for people aged 14+ with learning disabilities or autism in North Cumbria. Funding may be awarded to single or multiple projects.

Projects will work closely with Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust staff.

Applications for one or both funds are welcomed and must be submitted by 14 March 2025. All applicants should speak with Grants Officer, Sarah Thompson, on 01900 825760 or email ... before applying.

Tania Desborough, Strategic Head of Commissioning, North East and North Cumbria ICB (North Cumbria Local Delivery Team), said:“We are excited to support innovative, person-centred projects in North Cumbria which will positively impact on health and wellbeing outcomes for individuals with mild learning disabilities and/or autism.”

Sarah Thompson, Grants & Programmes Officer at Cumbria Community Foundation, said:“We are delighted to be working with North East and North Cumbria ICB to bring forward funding that will help to improve the quality of life and wellbeing for individuals with mild learning disabilities and autism in North Cumbria.”

Further detail about the funds can be found on the following links:

