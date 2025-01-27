عربي


Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Car Jack (SGM-425)


PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to simplify the process of raising/lowering the corner of a car and turning the lug nuts when performing DIY work," said an inventor, from Ortonville, Minn., "so I invented the BIG MACK KIT. My design would also speed up a flat tire change along the roadside for added convenience and safety."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means of changing flat tires and replacing brakes. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with manually raising the corner of a car with a traditional mechanical jack and loosening lug nuts with a wrench. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a safe and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for automotive do-it-yourselfers and motorists. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGM-425, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

