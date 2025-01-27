With California's AB5 Bill, Gig Economy Workers And Employers May Need Legal Help

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-evolving landscape of employment law, California's Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) , which was introduced in 2020, has brought significant changes to how workers are classified in the gig . The classification of workers as employees or independent contractors plays a crucial role in determining their rights, benefits, and obligations.Under the ABC test mandated by AB5, workers are presumed to be employees unless they meet specific criteria including freedom from employer control, working outside the employer's business scope, and engaging in an independent trade. This shift has far-reaching implications on minimum wage, overtime pay, benefits, and legal protections for workers.The gig economy, characterized by freelance and temporary work arrangements, has thrived on flexibility but has also raised concerns about worker rights and protections. Individuals working in this sector, known as gig workers, face unique challenges in navigating their employment status and entitlements.LegalMatch , the leading online attorney matching service, offers a platform to help connect individuals with experienced attorneys who are well-versed in California employment law, including the nuances of AB5 and worker classification. Additionally, LegalMatch provides valuable resources through its online Law library to educate California employees on their rights and obligations in the gig economy.For those seeking legal guidance on AB5 compliance or worker classification issues, LegalMatch can help facilitate access to knowledgeable attorneys who can provide tailored advice and support.About LegalMatchLegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch, remains free to consumers.

