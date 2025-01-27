Russian Attack On Kindrashivka, Kharkiv: One Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday afternoon, Russian troops fired on Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district, wounding a woman.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.
“The occupants attacked the village of Kindrashivka, Kupiansk district. A 61-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy shelling . Her condition is of moderate severity, she is hospitalized,” noted Syniehubov.
As reported, the bodies of two women who died as a result of Russian air strikes on January 26 were removed from the rubble in Kupiansk.
