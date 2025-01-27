Physiotherapy Equipment Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 39.06 Billion By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.64%: Straits Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global physiotherapy equipment size was valued at USD 21.90 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 23.35 billion in 2025 to USD 39.06 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physical therapy also referred to as physiotherapy, is a type of medical care that entails assessing, diagnosing, and treating illnesses through physical interventions. To treat diverse disabilities and illnesses, physical therapists use a range of equipment. The term used to describe these tools is " physiotherapy equipment ." Most of this equipment and gadgets are used to carry out daily tasks easily and comfortably. Different types of therapy are employed to repair various body parts. Physiotherapy, which uses mechanical force and movement to treat patients, is quickly gaining popularity for several reasons, including urban living, senior population, and business lifestyle.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Rates of Physical Injuries and Sedentary Lifestyles

Sedentary life is a growing problem, according to the WHO. Over a billion adults were inactive in 2016. Professional and emotional stress have led to lethargy in physically demanding occupations and worsening orthopaedic diseases.

Rising urbanization has resulted in more pollution from development, traffic bottlenecks, and fewer open places. It has worsened air quality, discouraging exercise and sports.

As physical effort reduces, bone brittleness and frozen joints increase. More people are using physiotherapy to address these concerns, creating opportunities for suppliers to sell critical equipment in key regions.

Rising road accidents have fueled the Physiotherapy Equipment Market growth. Physiotherapy can heal whiplash, ruptured discs, and knee injuries caused by accidents. Preventing injuries using painkillers and braces is common.

WPP 2019 Revision estimates that by 2050, The proportion of the population over the age of 65 will increase from 9% to one in every six people. In North America and Europe, at least one in four residents is 65 or older. Based on these facts, it is wise to conclude that the incidence of age-related physical and psychological conditions will multiply in the years to come. Muscular and orthopaedic problems are included in this. As a result, the market for physiotherapy equipment has been stimulated by increased demand for physiotherapy in recent years.

Additionally, geriatric physical therapy has become more critical due to comorbidities affecting the aged, including cardiovascular disease, vision loss, hearing loss, diabetes, and others. Manufacturers are heavily investing in developing cutting-edge physiotherapy equipment for the elderly to lessen the level of suffering.

Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Growth Opportunites

Developing economies are creating growth opportunities

Emerging markets include China, Japan, India, Brazil, and Australia for physiotherapy supplies. These areas present a significant opportunity for suppliers unable to match US standards because they lack appropriate standards and governmental controls.

China's healthcare system desperately needs modernization due to an ageing population and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. China had 83.7 million persons with disabilities in 2013, 65 million of whom needed assistive technology to live. By 2025, 20% of the Chinese population will be seniors (60 years and older). Like other developed nations, Japan has one of the world's fastest-growing elderly populations. 36% of the population of Japan will be over 60 by 2025. Due to its sizable ageing population, rising healthcare standards, and thriving home healthcare industry, India is another market with significant potential for physiotherapy equipment. Additionally, the fiercer competition in established markets will force physiotherapy firms to concentrate on developing ones.

Regional Analysis

The global market for physiotherapy equipment is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on the region.

Due to an increase in the elderly population, osteoporosis incidence, and accidents and mishaps, North America dominated the global market. A second factor driving the market expansion is the abundance of hospitals and home care agencies for the elderly. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders like Parkinsonism, stroke, paralysis, and spinal traumas is also expected to boost the demand for physiotherapy. According to a 2017 National Center for Health Statistics in the United States poll, of those 18 years of age and older, 52.1% reported experiencing pain in any muscle, joint, or bone. The most common ailment was lower back discomfort, which affected 28.6% of those surveyed.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience extraordinary growth throughout the projection period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to increase due to an improving reimbursement environment for physical therapy, a growing elderly population, and an increase in degenerative neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory, and musculoskeletal disorders.

Key Highlights



The global market for physiotherapy equipment is divided into five parts based on application, type, demographics, end-use and region. Further, the market is divided into Pediatrics, Neurology (Stroke, Spinal Cord Injuries, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Palsy and Others), Cardiovascular & Pulmonary, Musculoskeletal and Others based on application. The musculoskeletal segment dominated the market.

Based on type, the market is divided into Cryotherapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Hydrotherapy, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM), Heat Therapy, Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation and Others. The ultrasound segment dominated the market.

The market is bifurcated into Geriatric Population and Non-geriatric Population based on demographics. The non-geriatric population held the largest share of the market.

According to end-use, the market is divided into Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and Others. The hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market. The market is broken down into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on the region. North America dominated the market.

Competitive Players

BTLEMS Physio Ltd.Zimmer Medizinsysteme GmBHITO Co., Ltd.Dynatronics CorporationEnraf-Nonius B.V.Performance HealthStorz Medical AGWhitehall ManufacturingRICHMAR.

Recent Developments



In January 2022, BTL Industries, one of the largest medical equipment producers for physical therapy, cardiology, and medical aesthetics globally, announced its first robotic rehabilitation device transaction was completed. In 2022, IMAP announced the acquisition of Enraf-Nonius by Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH ("Zimmer"), a major European producer of physiotherapy systems, cutting-edge cardiologic goods, and diagnostic tools, and aesthetic products.

Segmentation



By Type



Ultrasound Therapy Equipment

Electrotherapy Equipment

Laser Therapy Equipment

Exercise Therapy Equipment

Traction Therapy Equipment

Combination Therapy Equipment

CP Motion Equipment

Shockwave Equipment

Hot and Cold Therapy Equipment Others

By Applications



Cardiorespiratory

Musculoskeletal

Neurological Others

By End-User



Physiotherapy Clinics

Hospitals Homecare Settings

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East And Africa Latin America

