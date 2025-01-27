Sporting Events Market To Grow By USD 138.6 Billion (2025-2029), Driven By Sports Sponsorship, AI's Role In Market Transformation - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Sporting Events Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.9% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 138.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, Japan, India, France, Canada, Italy, and Brazil Key companies profiled Ace Ticket LLC, Adidas AG, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., BookMyShow, Liberty Media Corp., Nike Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., Platinium Group SAM, SeatGeek Inc., TEG Pty Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Ticket City Inc., Tickets LLC, TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc.

Market Driver

The sports industry continues to grow, with an increasing number of sporting events gaining popularity worldwide. Tennis tournaments, leagues, and other games attract millions of fans, resulting in high ticket sales. Players and athletes from various countries compete in these events, generating valuable information and content for spectators. Organizers use marketing, promotions, and sponsorship to boost ticket sales and reach wider audiences. Social media plays a significant role in spreading the word and creating excitement. Broadcasting rights add to the revenue stream. The tourism industry also benefits from these events, with fans traveling to stadiums and venues. Merchandise, hospitality, and event tickets are essential products for fans. Sportsmanship, entertainment, and adrenaline keep fans coming back for more. The sports sponsorship market is also thriving, with companies seeking to associate themselves with these events and teams. Overall, the sporting events market is a lucrative business that offers endless opportunities for growth.

Social media plays a significant role in the sports events market as it offers real-time feedback through blogs and social networking sites. Sports organizers utilize social computing tools for branding, marketing, knowledge management, and ticket sales. By registering on platforms like Twitter and Facebook, vendors can effectively reach audiences, gather opinions, and analyze sentiment. Advancements in behavioral analytics further encourage the integration of social media into business processes, fostering cost-efficient collaborations between organizers and fans.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges



The sporting events market is a thriving industry, with a large number of sports and events attracting millions of fans worldwide. The popularity of sports like tennis, soccer, basketball, and cricket continues to grow, leading to increased demand for tickets and merchandise. Organizers face challenges in managing large crowds, ensuring sportsmanship, and providing accurate information and content to fans. Tickets sales are a significant revenue source, with social media and event management tools helping to promote and sell tickets. Sponsorship and broadcasting rights are also crucial for event organizers, with countries and leagues adding new tournaments and games to the calendar each year. Stadiums and venues play a vital role in the success of sporting events, offering hospitality and VIP experiences for fans. The tourism industry also benefits from major sporting events, attracting spectators from around the world. Marketing, promotions, and merchandise sales are essential for generating revenue and increasing awareness. The addition of new leagues and teams only adds to the excitement and competition, making the sporting events market an exciting and dynamic industry. The global sporting events market experiences a significant challenge with the rising sales of counterfeit tickets. According to the NFL, the number of fake football tickets sold annually has increased, affecting various other sports such as hockey, baseball, UFC, cricket, and tennis. The high prices of tickets for large events, like World Cup tournaments, encourage consumers to purchase secondary tickets. This trend poses a serious issue as it involves unethical activities and potential financial losses for both consumers and event organizers. The market demands stricter regulations and enhanced security measures to combat this challenge.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This sporting events market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Sponsorships

1.2 Tickets

1.3 Broadcasting and media rights 1.4 Merchandising



2.1 Soccer

2.2 Cricket

2.3 Tennis 2.4 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Sponsorships- The sponsorship market in sporting events is crucial for sports organizations as it enables them to focus on event preparation and training, while major sponsors attract more viewers and visitors, resulting in increased revenue. The sponsorship segment, including signage, digital activation, and club and venue activation, is anticipated to expand due to the rising number of sports events and the wider reach of sponsorship compared to traditional marketing strategies. Signage revenues come from naming rights and permanent stadium signage, boosted by the growth of new leagues and tech integration. Digital activation, through sponsorship-related ads and partner recognition, benefits from the evolution of sponsorships into customer loyalty builders, as demonstrated by BYJUS's sponsorship of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the sponsorship segment and the global sporting events market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The sporting events market is experiencing significant growth as the popularity of sports continues to soar worldwide. With the number of games, tournaments, and leagues increasing each year, the demand for tickets, information, and content is higher than ever. Fans from all corners of the globe follow their favorite athletes and teams, engaging with them on social media and through various products and merchandise. Stadiums and arenas are transformed into bustling hubs of competition and excitement, attracting millions of spectators each year. Marketing, sponsorship, broadcasting, and hospitality are key areas of focus for event organizers, ensuring a memorable experience for all involved. Whether it's tennis, football, basketball, or any other sport, the energy and excitement surrounding these events are unmatched. Reports and ticket sales indicate a bright future for the sporting events market, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Market Research Overview

The sporting events market is experiencing significant growth as the popularity of sports continues to soar around the world. With the increasing number of games, tournaments, and leagues in various countries, the demand for tickets and information about these events is on the rise. Fans from all corners of the globe follow their favorite athletes and teams through social media, making sports a truly global phenomenon. Sports events offer a unique blend of competition, entertainment, and sportsmanship, attracting millions of spectators to stadiums and venues each year. Organizers leverage marketing, promotions, sponsorship, and broadcasting to reach a wider audience and generate revenue through ticket sales, merchandise, hospitality, and sports sponsorship. Reports suggest that the tourism industry also benefits greatly from major sporting events, with fans traveling from far and wide to attend games and tournaments. The addition of new leagues and tournaments, as well as the expansion of existing ones, is expected to further fuel the growth of the sporting events market in the coming years.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Revenue Stream



Sponsorships



Tickets



Broadcasting And Media Rights

Merchandising

Event Type



Soccer



Cricket



Tennis

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



Middle East And Africa South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio