Pyramid Global Hospitality Celebrates 2024 As A Year Of Significant Growth, Innovation And Recognition

The leading hospitality management company counts its growing international portfolio

and new business offerings among its achievements

BOSTON and THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyramid Global Hospitality positively reflects on the past year as one marked by meaningful growth and recognition. The company's evolving portfolio in top destinations around the world, noteworthy acquisitions and mergers, and prominent workplace recognitions underscore Pyramid's ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and operational leadership within the hospitality industry.

"In 2024, we set out to drive forward a vision focused on meaningful growth for our company and owners, while also upholding the commitments to our colleagues that make Pyramid a place they want to work every day," said Warren Fields, CEO of Pyramid Global Hospitality. "We've seen the fruits of those efforts in myriad ways over the past 12 months: from new partnerships with remarkable resorts and hotels, to an expanded roster of properties in Europe, and industry recognition for our corporate culture. I am proud of our steadfast commitment to driving performance and profitability for our hotel owners while providing growth opportunities for our associates. We head into 2025 with excitement, momentum, and the same unwavering resolution to be the manager and employer of choice."

Pyramid grew its global footprint in November 2024 merging with Axiom Hospitality, a move that bolstered the portfolio with 30 properties in Europe and the U.K. In the U.S., the company expanded both its collection of branded properties and independent resorts and hotels – Benchmark Resorts & Hotels . Pyramid Global grew its footprint in premium destinations by welcoming the iconic Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, the five-star Chatham Bars Inn in Chatham, Massachusetts, and the beloved Naples Grande Beach Resort in Naples, Florida, among others.

In July, Pyramid broadened its service menu with the introduction of PYRAMIDWORKS , a new segment of the hospitality management company that provides expertise in workplace management. This specialty draws on Pyramid's legacy as a leader with more than 40 years of experience in meetings and conference centers.

While Pyramid Global experienced growth across all aspects of its business, the company also remained committed to its mission to be the industry's employer of choice. Pyramid's dedication to fostering employee well-being, career development, and work-life balance landed both corporate offices, located in Boston and Houston, on "Top Places to Work" lists from the Houston Chronicle and The Boston Globe.

For more information about Pyramid Global Hospitality and its portfolio of managed properties, please visit pyramidglobal .

About Pyramid Global Hospitality

Pyramid Global Hospitality is a leading third-party hospitality management company known for delivering innovative solutions to some of the world's most prestigious hotels and resorts. Formed by the 2021 merger of three prominent hotel management companies, Pyramid now manages a portfolio of over 240 properties across the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe, with offices in Boston, The Woodlands, Texas, Cincinnati, and London. For more information, visit .

