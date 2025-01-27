Godrej Agrovet launches Argo Rid, a fish lice controller in collaboration with ICAR-CIFE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 January, 2025: Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet) today announced the launch of Argo Rid, a fish lice controller. Developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) – Central Institute of Fisheries Education (CIFE), the product helps in healing of lesions due to parasitic attachment (Argulus Spot) on the fishes in addition to boosting their immune system thereby aiding enabling aqua farmers take better care of their fish’s health.



Argulus infections have long plagued the Aquaculture industry, affecting nearly 48% of Indian aquaculture ponds and causing an estimated annual loss of USD 62.5 million.[1] ArgoRid addresses this challenge through its farmer-friendly, easy-to-use formulation, making it accessible to both small-scale and large commercial fish farmers who can seamlessly integrate it into their existing feeding practices.

Commenting on the launch, Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director, Godrej Agrovet said, “At Godrej Agrovet, we are committed to offering research-driven solutions that enhance farm efficiency and uplift farming families while maintaining sustainability. Hence in our quest to contribute to nation’s Blue Revolution, we delighted to empower fish farmers with a reliable, easy-to-use, and effective tool to combat one of the industry’s biggest challenges. Leveraging the technical expertise of ICAR-CIFE and our distribution reach, we certainly believe that such public-private partnerships will play a critical role in driving meaningful advancements in the industry and strengthen the position of our country’s Fisheries sector on the global map.”

Dr. Mohammad Aklakur, Scientist, ICAR-CIFE also shared his views on the product. "The introduction of ArgoRid is a breakthrough from a scientific perspective because it proves that nutraceuticals can be effective treatments in controlling fish lice infestations. Its formulation not only eliminates fish lice but also enhances immunity, promotes wound healing, and improves overall fish health. Developed through extensive research at ICAR-CIFE, ArgoRid provides a scalable and effective solution to one of the industry’s major challenges."

Dhrubajyoti Banerjee, CEO-Aquafeed Business, Godrej Agrovet Ltd said, “India ranks third in global fish production, contributing 8% to the total output. Inland aquaculture, which is the main contributor with 2.36 MN Ha of pond area[2], has registered tremendous growth but still has significant potential to improve productivity.[3] Hence for a sector that plays a crucial role in nutritional security, foreign exchange earnings, and employment generation, ArgoRid represents a significant innovation for strengthening India’s aquaculture sector and ensuring long-term economic benefits for farmers by improving fish survival rates and boosting productivity.”

ArgoRid should be mixed uniformly with farm-made or commercial feed, with a recommended dosage of 3 kg per 100 kg of feed. The feeding regimen involves an initial two-day series, followed by a dose on the seventh day, and two additional applications at 15-day intervals if infestation persists. For optimal results, feeding should be carried out on clear and sunny days, ensuring maximum absorption and effectiveness.

By bridging technological advancements with on-the-ground support, Godrej Agrovet’s Aqua Feed Business is creating an ecosystem of support that addresses critical gaps in scientific fish farming. Creating a comprehensive ecosystem that has the potential to transform how fish farmers manage seasonal productivity challenges, company is committed to building a stronger aquaculture ecosystem through enhanced farmer empowerment and sustainable practices.





