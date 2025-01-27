Secretary Rubio Authorizes Visa Restrictions On Colombian Government Officials And Their Immediate Family Members

The State Department will continue to enforce and prioritize an America First agenda. Following President Petro’s refusal to accept two repatriation flights he previously authorized, Secretary Rubio immediately ordered a suspension of visa issuance at the U.S. Embassy Bogota consular section. Secretary Rubio is now authorizing sanctions on individuals and their families, who were responsible for the interference of U.S. repatriation flight operations. Measures will continue until Colombia meets its obligations to accept the return of its own citizens. America will not back down when it comes to defending its national security interests.

Under the authority of INA 212 (a)(3)(C), Secretary Rubio can render inadmissible to the United States any alien whose entry “would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States.”

Visa restrictions would apply to Colombian officials and their immediate family members who meet the criteria.