Secretary Rubio’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Tajani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-Italy alliance to the safety, security, and prosperity of the American people. The Secretary and Foreign Minister Tajani discussed the importance of real burden sharing among all NATO Allies. They also talked about ways to further the U.S.-Italy partnership through close collaboration on shared priorities around the world.