Zoom Drain Expands Southern California Footprint With New Los Angeles Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Though new to the plumbing trade, Wang brings a wealth of experience in finance, sales and business operations. A of UCLA, he has spent more than a decade in software engineering and startup support. According to Wang, this experience has prepared him for leading his Zoom Drain team to lasting success.

"Much of my professional life has been spent building efficient workflows, and I look forward to doing so within the proven structures that Zoom Drain offers," Wang said.

Wang was born in California and has lived in the Los Angeles area since he was an adolescent - and he is especially fond of the Beach Cities. "This part of Los Angeles has its own unique charm, and offers a great mix of food, activities, and hospitality," he said. "It is a great place to call home and a great place to launch a new business."

Under Wang's leadership, Zoom Drain Los Angeles will provide a wide array of both residential and commercial services, including unclogging drains and sewers, performing high-velocity water jetting, and conducting trenchless pipe repair. Additional services include video inspections, grease trap cleaning, and storm drain services.

"The Zoom Drain brand stands for superior workmanship, expedient turnaround times and exemplary customer service," said Wang. "Those are the same values that will guide our expansion into the broader Los Angeles community."

To learn more about Zoom Drain Los Angeles, visit .

About Zoom Drain

Zoom Drain is an operator and franchisor of drain and sewer services focusing on the repair, maintenance, and installation of everything "below the drain." Zoom Drain provides expertly trained wastewater specialists for emergencies and planned maintenance of drains and sewers. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Zoom Drain currently has more than 59 locations across the U.S. and continues to grow.

