Private Clubs Surge In Brazil: Luxury Meets Water Sports

In a recent report by NeoFeed, Brazil's luxury is experiencing a significant shift towards exclusive private clubs. This trend aligns with global projections that estimate the private club will surpass $27 billion by 2027.



The movement is particularly notable in water sports, with surfing and kitesurfing taking center stage. JHSF, a prominent Brazilian company, is leading the charge with The Surf Club São Paulo.



Set to open in early 2025, this high-end establishment will feature a wave pool near the Pinheiros River. Individual memberships cost R$605,000, while family memberships are priced at R$900,000 ($150,000), with an annual fee of R$25,000.



Another major player, Beyond The Club São Paulo, is set to launch in the first half of 2025. This venture, backed by KSM Realty, BTG Pactual Asset Management, and Realty Properties, represents an investment exceeding R$1.1 billion.



The club will offer only 3,000 family equity titles, emphasizing exclusivity. The trend extends beyond São Paulo. Julio Capua, co-founder of XP, inaugurated the Carnaúba Wind House in Ceará, focusing on kitesurfing.



The complete project, with about 200 accommodations, represents a R$250 million investment. It's slated for completion by the end of 2027. These developments are transforming small fishing villages into luxury destinations.



Praia do Preá, near Jericoacoara, has seen million-dollar investments in recent years. The kitesurfing industry has become a significant economic driver in Ceará state. Not all clubs focus solely on sports.

The Rise of Private Clubs in Brazil

The Resid Club & Hotels, announced in 2024, counts chef Alex Atala among its partners. It offers founding member quotas at R$360,000, with annual fees of R$15,000. The club emphasizes experiences over physical locations.



International brands are also entering the market. Soho House opened its first South American location in São Paulo . It caters to members from creative industries, offering various membership tiers ranging from R$5,400 to R$21,500 annually.



This boom in private clubs represents a significant shift in Brazil's luxury lifestyle market. It blends high-end real estate, exclusive experiences, and water sports into a new paradigm of leisure.



The trend shows no signs of slowing down, with developers already eyeing expansion to other locations. While these clubs bring economic benefits, they also raise questions about accessibility and community impact.



In short, as the industry grows, there's potential for democratization of these experiences in the future. For now, Brazil's elite are riding a wave of exclusivity and luxury, reshaping the country's leisure landscape.



