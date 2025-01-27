UN officials raise alarm over worsening violence in DR Congo

(MENAFN) Top UN officials raised alarm on Sunday over the worsening violence in the eastern Republic of the Congo (DRC), expressing deep concern about the rapidly deteriorating situation. UN Assistant Secretary-General Joyce Msuya addressed the UN Security Council in an emergency meeting, highlighting that hundreds of civilians have been killed or in recent weeks, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee their homes in an attempt to escape ongoing violence.



The escalation of hostilities is largely due to the recent advances made by the M23 rebels in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. The rebels’ capture of Sake, a crucial town near Goma, has left the government forces struggling to maintain control over the region. Goma, the capital of North Kivu, is a major regional hub, and the fall of Sake is seen as a significant blow to the Congolese military’s efforts to defend it.



Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, expressed the organization’s grave concern over the resumption of hostilities and the loss of strategic positions, including areas only a few kilometers from Goma. Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, through his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, called for an immediate ceasefire, emphasizing the need for urgent action to halt the violence.



Since the beginning of 2025, more than 400,000 people in eastern DRC have been displaced due to the intensification of conflict between the Congolese army and various armed groups. The situation remains dire, with both humanitarian and security challenges increasing by the day.

