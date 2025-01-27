Trump recommends ‘cleaning out’ Gaza Strip from Palestinians

(MENAFN) US President Donald has suggested that neighboring Arab nations, such as Egypt and Jordan, should take in Palestinian refugees and “clean out” Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict there. Speaking aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump stated that he had discussed the war with King Abdullah II of Jordan and planned to speak with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. He emphasized that Gaza, which he described as a “demolition site,” was in dire conditions and that relocating Palestinians to other countries could provide them with a chance to live in peace.



Both Egypt and Jordan have rejected Trump’s suggestion to displace Palestinians from Gaza. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reaffirmed on Sunday that Jordan’s position against such displacement remains unchanged, while the Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasized its commitment to defending Palestinian rights.



The Palestinian Authority issued a statement rejecting any plans for displacement, asserting that Palestinians will never abandon their land or holy sites.



Since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in October 2023, nearly 1.9 million people, over 90% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced, according to the United Nations. Although a ceasefire was agreed upon on January 15, both Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violations. On Saturday, Hamas released four Israeli soldiers in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian prisoners. The conflict, which began with a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, has resulted in significant casualties, with over 47,000 Palestinians killed in Gaza.

