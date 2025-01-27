Singapore Building Management System Market Analysis, Revenue, Trends, Growth And Competitive Landscape 2025: CAGR Of 7.2% Is Projected From 2024-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Building Management System Analysis, Revenue, Size, Companies, Forecast, Industry, Share, Trends, Growth and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Building Management System (BMS) market in Singapore has expanded, fueled by technological advancements and a heightened focus on efficiency and sustainability. This trend has accelerated the adoption of advanced BMS solutions across various sectors. Initiatives such as development of Asia's Infrastructure Exchange, and the Green Town Programme are driving both government and private sector investments in smart building technologies. These efforts are aimed at meeting the rising demand for energy-efficient and intelligent commercial and residential buildings.

The Singapore Building Management System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024-2030F. This anticipated growth is driven by investments from both the government and private sectors, aimed at advancing industrial, residential, and commercial development. For instance, Singapore's healthcare sector is upgrading to more advanced building automation controls and sanctioned $1.38 billion for the Woodlands Health Campus, new SGH facilities, and IT infrastructure till 2036. Additionally, international events like the World Cities Summit 2025 are driving the government to prioritize upgrading hotel infrastructure with advanced technologies to support major upcoming events such as the Motorshow 2025 and the ASEAN Para Games 2029.

This initiative includes new hotel projects like The Standard Singapore, the 192-room Somerset Clarke Quay Singapore slated for 2026, and the Luxury Marina Bay Sands (Tower 4) expected by 2028. These developments are fuelling the demand for advanced Building Management System (BMS) technologies to efficiently manage security, accommodations, and overall operations. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Green Building Masterplan, Energy Conservation Act and GreenGov.SG program supports sustainability goals and boosts energy efficiency across buildings. Collectively, these factors create an optimal environment for the widespread adoption of advanced BMS solutions in Singapore.

The Solution segment captured the highest revenue share in 2023 and is expected to maintain this position due to its integrated, technology-driven approaches, such as building automation and energy management systems. These solutions offer comprehensive benefits, including improved efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability, making them more valuable than standalone services.

In 2023, facility management hold the largest revenue share as it plays a crucial role in optimizing the operation and maintenance of buildings. As buildings become more complex and energy-efficient, the demand for FM solutions that can effectively manage HVAC systems, lighting.

Managed services led the revenue share in 2023 and is expected to dominate in future due to their scalability, cost efficiency and ongoing support. These services help organizations reduce upfront investments and operational costs through subscription-based models that bundle monitoring, maintenance, and updates, offering a comprehensive and cost-effective solution.

The commercial segment held the largest share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead due to the high penetration of Building Management Systems (BMS) in Singapore's commercial buildings. To meet the government's targets of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and greening 80% of buildings by 2030, commercial building owners and developers are increasingly investing in technologies that support attaining Super Low Energy (SLE) certification.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Singapore Building Management System Market Overview

3.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues (2020-2030F)

3.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Industry Life Cycle

3.3. Singapore Building Management System Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4. Singapore Building Management System Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

5. Singapore Building Management System Market Evolution & Trends

6. Singapore Building Management System Market Overview, By Type

6.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Type (2023 & 2030F)

6.1.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Solution (2020-2030F)

6.1.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Services (2020-2030F)

7. Singapore Building Management System Market Overview, By Solution

7.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Solution (2023 & 2030F)

7.1.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Facility Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Security Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.3. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Emergency Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.4. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Energy Management (2020-2030F)

7.1.5. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Infrastructure Management (2020-2030F)

8. Singapore Building Management System Market Overview, By Services

8.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Services (2023 & 2030F)

8.1.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Managed Service (2020-2030F)

8.1.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Professional Service (2020-2030F)

9. Singapore Building Management System Market Overview, By Application

9.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenue Share and Revenues, By Application (2023 & 2030F)

9.1.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Commercial (2020-2030F)

9.1.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Industrial (2020-2030F)

9.1.3. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenues, By Residential (2020-2030F)

10. Singapore Building Management System Market Key Performance Indicators

11. Singapore Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment

11.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Type (2030F)

11.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Solution (2030F)

11.3. Singapore Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Services (2030F)

11.4. Singapore Building Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Application (2030F)

12. Singapore Building Management System Market Competitive Landscape

12.1. Singapore Building Management System Market Revenue Ranking, By Top 3 Companies (2023)

12.2. Singapore Building Management System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

14. Key Strategic Recommendations

