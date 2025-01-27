Bladder Scanners Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Bladder scanners are medical devices used to measure the volume of urine in the bladder. These devices utilize ultrasonic to capture detailed bladder images, enabling accurate assessments. Bladder scanners are available in various types, including bench-top models and handheld devices, and are widely used in fields such as urology, gynecology, and spinal cord injury diagnosis. They play a crucial role in determining urine volume, which in effective diagnosis and planning.

Advancements in bladder scanner chip drive the global market

Continuous advancements in bladder scanner chip technology are driving market growth by enabling the development of innovative and highly specialized products. These breakthroughs have resulted in a diverse range of bladder scanners equipped with advanced features to address varying diagnostic needs effectively.

For instance, in May 2024, Butterfly Network made its entry into the bladder scanner market with its first specialty product, the iQ+ Bladder. This device incorporates cutting-edge Ultrasound-on-Chip technology, setting a new benchmark for precision and functionality in bladder scanning.

Such technological innovations are not only enhancing the performance and accuracy of bladder scanners but also expanding their capabilities. As chip technology evolves further, it continues to fuel product innovation and diversification, propelling sustained growth.

Rising government funding creates tremendous opportunities

The rising adoption of bladder scanners as essential tools for urological diagnostics is unlocking significant market opportunities bolstered by increasing government support. Since urinary issues can impact multiple bodily systems, governments worldwide are prioritizing early detection through non-invasive solutions like bladder scanners to enhance healthcare outcomes and reduce complications.

To promote better patient care, many governments are allocating funds to expand access to this technology. For instance, in April 2023, the Ontario government allocated $19,421 to Muskoka Landing for the purchase of a bladder scanner. This initiative aimed to streamline home admissions, minimize unnecessary emergency department visits, and reduce hospitalizations.

Such investments reflect a broader trend of governmental funding toward bladder scanning technology, highlighting its growing importance in healthcare and signaling strong potential for sustained market expansion.

North America holds the largest revenue share in the bladder scanners market, driven by several key factors. The region is experiencing a high prevalence of urological diseases, such as UTIs and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), which require early and accurate diagnosis. According to the NIH, in 2021, the prevalence of BPH and related lower urinary tract symptoms was 5-6% in men aged 40-64 and 29-35% in men aged 65 and older in the U.S.

Moreover, North America's leadership is supported by significant investments in research and development, fostering innovation, and the introduction of advanced bladder scanner technologies. Government initiatives and healthcare infrastructure further enhance the demand for bladder scanners, making the region a key player in the global market.

Key Highlights



The global bladder scanners market size was valued at USD 149.28 million in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 162.36 million in 2025 to reach USD 270.46 million by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.59% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product type, the global bladder scanners market is segmented into benchtop/portable bladder scanners and handheld bladder scanners handheld bladder scanner segment leads the market, accounting for a significant market share.

By application, the global market is segmented into urology, gynecology, and spinal cord injury. The urology segment dominates the global bladder scanners market.

By end-user, the global bladder scanners market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The diagnostic centers segment dominates the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR. North America is the most significant global bladder scanners market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global bladder scanners market are BD, dBMEDx, Vitacon, LLC, Laborie, EchoNous, Inc., Verathon Inc., MEDA Co., Ltd., Infinium Medical, Caresono Technology Co., Ltd., Suzhou PeakSonic Medical Technology Co., Ltd., EchoSon S.A., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and others.

Recent Developments

In January 2024, Clarius Mobile Health received FDA clearance for its Clarius Bladder AI, a non-invasive tool that automatically measures bladder volume in seconds. This device integrates bladder scanning with whole-body ultrasound, offering a versatile solution for acute care, urology, and nursing applications.

Segmentation

By Product TypeBench Top/Portable Bladder ScannersHandheld Bladder ScannerBy ApplicationUrologyGynecologySpinal Cord InjuryBy End-UserHospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic CentersAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthers