Football Games For Monday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/27/2025 5:00:47 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Monday, January 27, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international fixtures, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from Serie A, La Lig , and the Saudi Championship, as well as South American and European competitions. With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Highlights include Venezia facing Hellas Verona in Serie A, Burnley taking on Leeds United in the Championship, and Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal in the Saudi Championship.

The day concludes with Banfield vs Newell's Old Boys in the Argentine Championship and Fortaleza vs Cariri in the Cearense, adding regional flair to the global football feast.

Serie A


  • 2:30 PM – Venezia vs Hellas Verona
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Genoa vs Monza
    Channels: Disney+

La Liga

  • 5:00 PM – Alavés vs Celta de Vigo
    Channels: ESPN 2 and Disney+

Other Notable Matches

  • 11:00 AM – Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru (Indian Super League)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:00 PM – Al-Qadsiah vs Al-Hilal (Saudi Championship)
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 4:30 PM – Cádiz vs Mirandês (La Liga 2)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 5:00 PM – Burnley vs Leeds United (Championship)
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 6:00 PM – Nova Iguaçu vs Boavista (Carioca Championship)
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 8:00 PM – Banfield vs Newell's Old Boys (Argentine Championship)
    Channels: Disney+
  • 8:30 PM – Fortaleza vs Cariri (Cearense)
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr

The Rio Times

