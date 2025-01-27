South Korea's President Charged With Insurrection

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Following his abortive attempt to impose martial law, South Korea's impeached president has been charged with insurrection.

Yoon Suk Yeol became the first South Korean president to be charged with a crime after he tried in December last year to impose military rule, throwing he country into tumult.

A court in Seoul rejected a plea to extend Yoon's detention, the BBC reported. Prosecutors had o decide on whether to charge or free him.

Han Min-soo, a spokesman for the main opposition Party reacted:“The punishment of the ringleader of insurrection now begins finally.”

Yoon's lawyers, meanwhile, hit out at the indictment and vowed to expose any legal flaws in the investigation.“The prosecution has made a grave mistake, reducing itself to being the indictment arm of the CIO ...”

The impeached leader is likely to go on trial along with his former defence minister and senior military commanders.

