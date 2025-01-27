SAM LAIDLOW, SARA PÉREZ SALA, HENRI SCHOEMAN AND MILAN AGNEW AMONGST CONFIRMED WORLD-CLASS ATHLETES FOR INAUGURAL CHALLENGE SIR BANI YAS TRIATHLON

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 27th January: Sam Laidlow, Sara Pérez Sala, Henri Schoeman and Milan Agnew are just a few of the world-class triathletes who have confirmed their spot at the inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas Triathlon this April – the Middle East’s first ever long-distance race.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Challenge Sir Bani Yas is the latest addition to the Challenge Family triathlon series and is set to welcome over 3,000 participants to the prestigious island destination.





Throughout the year, challenge events with varied distances and locations take place across the globe, including New Zealand, Brazil, Turkey, Italy, Taiwan and beyond. And now with Challenge Sir Bani Yas added to the esteemed roster – and becoming only one of four locations to host the long distance – participants and spectators can expect to rub shoulders with some of the best triathletes on the planet, right here in the UAE.

French professional Sam Laidlow, the youngest ever Ironman World Champion, has chalked his name on the start line. After having an injury-ending season in 2024, the World Ranked no.9 will be looking to make an impact on Sir Bani Yas to kick start his 2025. He’ll be joined by, amongst others, South African Olympic medalist, Henri Schoeman, who will no doubt continue into 2025 feeling confident after a solid 2024 season.

Speak ahead of the event, Sam Laidlow said:

“I am excited to race Sir Bani Yas Challenge this year, it’s not often a completely new race comes along in what looks to be an amazing location,” said Laidlow. “There’s always something special about being part of an inaugural event, and I’m determined to take the top step.”

Looking to channel her 2022 victory at Challenge Family’s flagship race, The Championship, is Spain’s Sara Pérez Sala. The former Olympic swimmer, who has been competing since the age of 6, will not be the only athlete to embrace the cooler Sir Bani Yas Island climate this April. Young up-and-coming Australian, Milan Agnew, who took the top spot in Challenge Turku last year, as well as third at Challenge Cagnes-sur-Mer, also makes her way to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi this April.

Not only is the talent coming in from across the world, but from right here in the UAE, too. Britons Lottie Lucas and Max Stapley, who both call the UAE home, are ready to represent on home soil. Speaking about this unique event, Lottie said:

I am really looking forward to racing at the inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas, which promises to be an exciting weekend for the triathlon community based in the UAE and beyond. The entire weekend experience looks fantastic, and there will be plenty of time to put your feet up, relax and enjoy all the off-track fun!



The inaugural Challenge Sir Bani Yas features both long- and middle-distance racing, with registration still open. The long-distance event features a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a 42.2km run. Additionally, a middle-distance triathlon is offered, featuring a 1.9km swim, a 90km cycle and a 21.1km run. The event also includes various community, sports and tourism activities tailored for both participants and visitors.





