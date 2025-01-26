Elderly Woman Injured In Russian Bomb Strike On Kupiansk

"After extinguishing the fire, rescuers from the State Emergency Service discovered an 86-year-old woman. She suffered a blast injury and a fracture. Medics have hospitalized the victim," Syniehubov said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.