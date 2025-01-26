Elderly Woman Injured In Russian Bomb Strike On Kupiansk
Date
1/26/2025 3:08:48 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman sustained injuries in a Russian bomb strike on Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, on Sunday.
Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, shared the news via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Read also:
Russian guided bombs leave homes, power lines in Kupiansk damaged
"After extinguishing the fire, rescuers from the State Emergency Service discovered an 86-year-old woman. She suffered a blast injury and a fracture. Medics have hospitalized the victim," Syniehubov said.
MENAFN26012025000193011044ID1109130706
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.