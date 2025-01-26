Kuwait's 12Th Aid Plane Arrives In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAMASCUS, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait 12th aid aircraft to Syrai arrived at Damascus International Airport on Sunday, carrying 33 tons of food and shelter aid to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign "Kuwait By Your Side".

The Kuwaiti air bridge has been delivering various forms of aid, including food, medicine, and shelter supplies, since December 30, 2024, as it reached over 300 tons for far.

This air bridge is organized by Kuwait Relief Society in collaboration with several charitable societies and Kuwaiti ministries; represented by the Kuwait Air Force. (end)

