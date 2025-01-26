Good Governance Cornerstone For Prosperous J & K: LG Sinha

He said it is the collective responsibility of all to maintain peace and harmony, ensuring that the dreams of the local youth are not hindered by divisive forces.

Addressing the main Republic Day function here, Sinha said the successful conduct of Assembly in September-October last year underscores the positive change and this achievement is credited to all the citizens who participated in this democratic exercise, demonstrating their faith in the democratic values and future of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people now look to the Government with renewed expectations, aspiring for an environment that promotes meaningful employment, sustainable development, social inclusivity, and robust economic growth – paving the way for an enhanced quality of life for all,” he said.

For further strengthening and ensuring peoples participation at a broader level, the Lt Governor said elections for local bodies will be conducted for establishing three-tier Governance structure.

“Good governance is the cornerstone for a prosperous and harmonious future and is pivotal to fostering peace, development, and inclusivity in the region. By focusing on transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric policies, the government has prioritized empowering local communities through participatory decision-making and equitable resource distribution,” he said.

He said initiatives like digital governance, streamlining public services, and promoting socio-economic programs aim to bridge developmental gaps and strengthen public trust.

“Jammu and Kashmir has always been a land of unity in diversity. We take immense pride in our composite culture and centuries-old traditions of brotherhood. It is our collective responsibility to maintain peace and harmony, ensuring that the dreams of our youth are not hindered by divisive forces,” Sinha said.

He said the Union Territory has witnessed remarkable progress in various sectors of development.

“From infrastructure development to social welfare, from education reforms to healthcare advancements, our administration has been relentless in its pursuit of growth and equity,” he said.

Seeking support of the people, the Lt Governor said“As we look to the future, let us pledge to work together for a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our focus remains on sustainable development, fostering innovation, and empowering every citizen to realize their potential. The essence of democracy lies in the participation of its people, and your involvement is vital in shaping a brighter tomorrow,” he said.

Govt working to develop alternate tourism destinations across J&K

A record-breaking 2.36 crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 till November, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday, asserting that the government is working to secure multilateral funding to develop alternate tourism destinations across the Union Territory.

Addressing the main Republic Day function after unfurling the tricolor and inspecting the parade at Maulana Azad Stadium here, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir is an all-weather tourist destination, offering a diverse range of experiences that cater to every type of traveller.

“In line with our vision to distribute tourist traffic more evenly across the region and ensure sustainable tourism growth, the government is working to secure multilateral funding under the Sustainable Promotion of Emerging Alternate Destination (SPREAD) initiative to develop alternate tourism destinations across J-K, adhering to international standards and easing the pressure on our most popular locations,” Sinha said.

He said one of the most exciting milestones in our tourism journey was the successful launch of the first edition of the 'Kashmir Marathon', held on October 20 last year.

“With over 1,800 runners from across the globe, the event has firmly placed Jammu and Kashmir on the map of international marathons,” he said, adding that J-K witnessed a record-breaking 2.36 crore tourist visits till November last year.

“The tourism sector holds the potential to transform our entire economy, as it plays a pivotal role in generating employment and boosting local businesses. Gulmarg Gondola has witnessed 7.68 lakhs tourists and earned a revenue of Rs 103 Crore during 2024,” he said.

To further build on this momentum and enhance the tourism experience, he said several significant projects are underway.

The Lt Governor said a state-of-the-art water park is being constructed at Dwara Village, near the Sidhra Golf Course in Jammu, under Public-Private Partnership(PPP) mode, while Basohli in Kathua district is also being developed as an adventure tourism hotspot.

A vertical lift project is being installed to connect Peerkho to the Mubarak Mandi Complex in Jammu city, enhancing accessibility and making it easier for tourists to visit this historic site, he said.

“Our winter sports infrastructure has also seen significant improvements. Drag lifts are now operational in Sonamarg and Gulmarg (in Kashmir), two of our premier winter sports destinations,” he said.

The Lt Governor said the Dogra Art Museum in the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex is in the final stages of completion, adding to the region's cultural offerings.

He said the second phase of Jambu Zoo in Jammu is under progress which will have more enclosures enriching the wildlife experience for visitors.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now