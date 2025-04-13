Pulkit Samrat Says 'Picture Abhi Baaki Hai' As He Completes 13 Years In The Industry

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) It has already been 13 years since Pulkit Samrat first appeared on screen as Bitto in the 2012 flick "Bitto Boss" and he has not looked back since.

Commemorating his journey in the industry, Pulkit shared a compilation of some of his most iconic roles. Starting with Bittoo in "Bittoo Boss" (2012), the post incorporated his role as Hunny in "Fukrey" (2013), Inspector Robin Singh in "Dolly Ki Doli" (2015), Sunny in "Taisha" (2020), Akash in "Sanam Re" (2016), Praveen Chaturvedi in "Bangistan" (2015), Chandu in "Pagalpanti" (2019), PP in "O Teri" (2014) and Shankar in "Haathi Mere Saathi" (2021).

Pulkit also added a picture of his upcoming drama, "Glory", in which he will play a boxer.

Talking about his journey, Pulkit wrote, "Bittoo just wanted the perfect shot. And honestly... I just wanted a chance. Didn't know what I was doing. Didn't know if I'd make it. But something about the chaos... felt like home. 13 years. Of films. Of friendships. Of learning how to fall... and then learning how to fall better! Every role gave me something. A bruise. A memory. A mirror. Some cracked me open. Some stitched me back. But the fire? Still the same. Still get goosebumps at“action.” Still chasing the truth in every scene. Still grateful - for all of it."

Thanking everyone who has been a part of this journey, he added, "To every director who trusted me, to every co-actor who made the scenes richer, to every crew member who worked behind the scenes so I could be in them - THANK YOU! You made this journey feel like home. I'm still learning. Still hungry. Still stupidly in love with this madness. Bittoo may have started it...But you all... kept it going."

"So here's to the stories we've told. And the ones waiting to be lived.

Picture abhi baaki hai! #13Years," Pulkit concluded.