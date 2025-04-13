CPI Demands Recall Of TN Guv RN Ravi, Citing Constitutional Violations

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 13 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded the immediate recall of Governor R.N. Ravi, accusing him of acting in defiance of constitutional norms and obstructing the functioning of the elected state government.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan urged the President of India and the Union government to remove Governor Ravi from office, alleging that he behaves like an“unruly authoritarian” who considers himself above the judiciary and the Constitution.

“If his actions continue unchecked, a massive public uprising, driven by democratic sentiment, will emerge to restrain him,” Mutharasan warned. The CPI leader pointed to a recent Supreme Court ruling that overturned several actions taken by Governor Ravi, clarifying the constitutional boundaries of his role. Despite this, the Governor has continued to attend public events and make controversial statements, Mutharasan said.

He cited a recent incident at the Kamban Festival held at Thiagarajar College in Thirupparankundram, where the Governor reportedly chanted“Jai Shri Ram” and allegedly pressured students to follow suit -- an act Mutharasan described as contrary to Tamil Nadu's cultural and artistic traditions.

Accusing the Governor of consistently acting against the interests of the DMK-led government, the CPI leader said,“He has misused his constitutional position ever since taking office, blocking administrative functioning and stalling key legislative processes.” Mutharasan also alleged that the Governor's actions are part of a broader strategy by the BJP-led Union government to disrupt governance in opposition-ruled states and manufacture administrative deadlocks for political advantage.

Highlighting the Governor's delay in providing assent to numerous Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the CPI condemned what it called a violation of federal principles and public welfare. The CPI's call comes days after a landmark Supreme Court ruling on April 8, which invoked Article 142 of the Constitution to declare that 10 bills, withheld by the Governor for two to five years, are deemed to have received assent. A bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan held that the Governor's decision to reserve the Bills for the President's assent was“illegal and liable to be set aside.”

Citing the undue delay and the Governor's disregard for previous court rulings, the court used its special powers to grant validity to the pending legislation. The bench also laid down a time frame of one to three months for future decisions regarding gubernatorial assent to Bills, to uphold legislative autonomy and constitutional balance between the state and the Centre.