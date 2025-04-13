403
White House Refuses to Interact with Reporters Using Gender Pronouns
(MENAFN) Officials from the administration led by U.S. Leader Donald Trump have confirmed that they deliberately avoid interacting with journalists who include gender pronouns in their email signatures.
Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the White House, along with other high-ranking officials, verified this practice as intentional and established.
This stance toward journalists who mention their pronouns has reportedly been followed since the beginning of Trump’s second presidency.
The policy was formally acknowledged by the White House on Wednesday after several news organizations inquired about the matter.
According to Leavitt, the administration harbors distrust toward these reporters and is less inclined to reply to their communications.
“Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story,” Leavitt stated in a message to a news agency.
The press official did not provide further details when asked additional questions, such as when the directive was first put into effect or whether it extends to all forms of communication between journalists and other staff members not directly part of the presidential press team, according to a news agency.
