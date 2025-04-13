403
Chinese President Warns U.S. of Global Isolation
(MENAFN) During a diplomatic meeting with Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioned that the United States could face increasing global isolation if it continues to enforce one-sided trade measures.
His remarks come as tensions escalate between Washington and Beijing over trade policies.
U.S. Leader Donald Trump’s administration has intensified a growing tariff conflict with China, raising duties on Chinese exports to a combined rate of 145 percent this week. In retaliation, China responded by increasing tariffs on American products to 125 percent, marking a significant escalation in the trade standoff.
“There are no winners in the tariff war and standing against the world ultimately results in self-isolation,” Xi stated, according to a report by a Chinese news agency.
He also urged China and the European Union to “jointly resist unilateral bullying” to defend their lawful interests and maintain the integrity of global norms and systems.
Meanwhile, the European Union—also hit with a 20 percent tariff by the United States—has expressed concern about the potential negative effects on the global economy. In response, the EU has committed to implementing its own measures.
Earlier in the week, President Trump announced a temporary 90-day suspension of reciprocal tariffs for many key trading allies, including the EU, in an effort to create space for further negotiations.
