Human Growth Hormone Market Size, Share And Analytics Till 2033

Introduction

Somatotropin, or human growth hormone, is a peptide hormone made by the pituitary gland that controls cell growth, reproduction, metabolism, and regeneration. These processes are all necessary for general human growth. Human growth hormones play a role in bone and muscle growth, sugar and metabolism, body fluid balance, and injury recovery. It also enhances the performance and strength of the muscles.

Market Dynamics Growing Investments in Research and Development Drives the Global Market

A robust product pipeline and sizable investments for developing novel growth hormone therapies are predicted to contribute to market growth over the forecast period significantly. For instance, in October 2021, Pfizer, Inc. and OPKO Health, Inc. updated their Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA for the investigational drug somatropin to treat growth hormone deficiency. Similar to this, several significant firms, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., OPKO Health, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., and L.G. Life Sciences, are involved in R&D activities in developing novel HGH treatments. Major market players' investments to improve the quality of life for patients with hormone imbalances will drive market expansion over the forecast period.

Rising Public Awareness of Growth Hormone Deficiency Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The National Organization for Rare Disorders, the Child Growth Foundation, the Pituitary Foundation, the MAGIC Foundation, and the Turner Syndrome Foundation are just a few of the organizations working hard to raise awareness of growth hormone deficiency around the globe daily. For instance, the Child Growth Foundation, a non-governmental organization with its main office in the United Kingdom, provides support to people with rare growth hormone disorders. In an effort to raise the quality of life for patients, this organization provides information and support to patients, caregivers, and medical professionals. These organizations raise public awareness of these conditions and fund studies to advance medical knowledge.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global human growth hormone market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period. Due to excellent reimbursement conditions, a developed healthcare infrastructure, major government initiatives, and rising healthcare awareness, North America is anticipated to have the most significant share of the market. Major companies' presence in the region also makes it easier for patients to get cutting-edge drugs, which is advantageous for the North American market. A range of human G.H. medications is available in the region from several large corporations with U.S. headquarters, including Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, and Genentech, Inc.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. Major companies aim to capture a significant market share in potential Asia-Pacific countries like China and Japan by acquiring authorization and releasing innovative products. For instance, the somapacitan phase III clinical trial for the treatment of adult growth hormone deficiency by the pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/HGH S began in Japan in March 2017.

Key Highlights



The global human growth hormone market size was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach from USD 7.63 billion in 2025 to USD 18.75 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on the product, the global human growth hormone market is bifurcated into short-acting growth hormones and long-acting growth hormones. The short-acting growth hormones segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.60% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global human growth hormone market is bifurcated into growth hormone deficiency, turner syndrome, idiopathic short stature, Prader-Willi syndrome, small for gestational age, and others. The growth hormone deficiency segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% over the forecast period.

Based on distribution channels, the global human growth hormone market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and specialty pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.00% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global human growth hormone market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global human growth hormone market's major companies are Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer, Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), Merck KGaA, Genentech, Inc (Roche), Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and Ipsen.

Recent Developments

Market News

In February 2022 , Ngenla, a long-acting human growth hormone, was approved by the EU by Pfizer and Opko Health after being rejected by the FDA. This puts the two companies right behind Ascendis Pharma, their rival.

Segmentation

Global Human Growth Hormone Market: Segmentation By Product



Short-acting Growth Hormones Long-acting Growth Hormones



Growth Hormone Deficiency

Turner Syndrome

Idiopathic Short Stature

Prader-Willi Syndrome

Small for Gestational Age Others



Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy Specialty Pharmacy



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By ApplicationsBy Distribution ChannelsBy Regions