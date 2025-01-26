Trump’s Pentagon selection squeezes through consent vote

(MENAFN) The US Senate has confirmed Pete Hegseth, an veteran and Fox News contributor, as the next Secretary of Defense in a closely contested vote. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to secure Hegseth's confirmation, despite opposition from Senators Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitch McConnell, who joined Democrats in against him.



Hegseth, an advocate for restoring a "warrior culture" in the military, has vowed to focus on improving combat readiness and the prestige of military service. During his confirmation hearings, he emphasized his commitment to warfighting, lethality, meritocracy, and military standards. President Donald Trump praised Hegseth as a champion of the "Peace through Strength" policy.



However, Hegseth's nomination faced scrutiny due to accusations of sexual assault and heavy drinking, which he dismissed as "false claims" aimed at damaging his reputation. Critics also questioned his lack of experience in military leadership, with McConnell noting that Hegseth had not presented a clear strategic vision for addressing America's military challenges. Despite the controversy, Hegseth defended his candidacy, describing himself as a change agent ready to lead the Pentagon.

