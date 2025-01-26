Al Ahmadani Inaugurates 'Arabian Women Exhibition'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber board member and Chairperson of the Qatar Businesswomen Forum Ibtihaj Al Ahmadani inaugurated yesterday, the 12th edition of the“Arabian Woman Exhibition” at the Qatar National Centre (QNCC). The ceremony was attended by leading businesswomen and entrepreneurs from Qatar and other countries, along with Tamader Al Marri, director of Vogue Event Company, the exhibition's organising company.

The exhibition, which will run until Friday January 31 under the sponsorship of the Qatari Businesswomen Forum (QBWF), features 200 domestic and foreign booths, showcasing the works of more than 140 notable female entrepreneurs from Qatar.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, she highlighted the significant successes and developments the exhibition has achieved year after year in terms of organisation, exhibitors, and showcased items. She emphasised that it has become an important platform bringing together Qatari designers and their counterparts from Gulf, Arab, and foreign countries to showcase their latest innovations and designs in fashion and garments. She called on businesswomen participating in the exhibition to promote fruitful cooperation between them for the benefit of this important industry.

She noted that the exhibition, which is being held in its twelfth consecutive session, has become a significant platform for showcasing the role of women and their achievements, as well as for exchanging experiences in the fields of design, innovation, and women's accessories.

Al Ahmadani emphasized the QBWF's commitment to empowering women as a fundamental pillar of achieving sustainable development. She highlighted that Arab women have demonstrated their ability to create, innovate, and contribute effectively to building their societies and advancing their economies.