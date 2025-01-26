Over 5,300 Polling Stations Open In Belarus On Main Voting Day
1/26/2025 2:18:05 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
More than 5,300 polling stations in Belarus have opened on the
main voting day for the presidential elections, as reported by the
Belarusian Central Election Commission, Azernews
reports.
The commission noted that 6.9 million Belarusian voters will be
able to cast their votes at 5,325 polling stations, of which 207
are located in hospitals, sanatoria, rest homes, and other
temporary accommodation facilities, while 12 are organized in
military units.
Voting will end at 8:00 PM local time.
