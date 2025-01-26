OYO files police complaint against hotel partners in cheating cases

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) January 24, 2025, Kolkata: Global hospitality technology company OYO has filed police complaint against Debdas Naskar, the operator of Shankar Guest House in Lashkarhat Tagore Park, Picnic Garden Road, and Shree Krishna Guest House at Tagore Park, Kolkata, for alleged cheating, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation of money.

OYO appointed Mr. Naskar last year to manage and operate the two properties under its contractual agreement. As part of this agreement, the operator was obligated to make timely payments to OYO. However, the operator failed to honor his financial commitments, resulting in dues of INR 4.30 lakhs for Shankar Guest House and INR 2.40 lakhs for Shree Krishna Guest House.

Despite repeated follow-ups, Mr. Naskar has been delaying payments and providing false assurances. In January this year, OYO issued a termination notice and asked the operator to vacate the properties. However, he continues to occupy the premises, causing significant financial losses to the company.

In the police complaint, OYO has alleged that he has criminal intent to defraud the company and has requested law enforcement authorities to take strict action. The company has filed complaints under relevant sections for cheating, criminal breach of trust, and misappropriation of money.

OYO also filed a police complaint against another hotel partner Shivam Kumar Singh accusing him of criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation. OYO had signed an agreement with him in October last year for the operation and management of Super Hotel at Garihat but stopped working with OYO violating the terms and conditions mentioned in the agreement causing substantial financial loss to the company.





