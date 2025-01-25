King Hussein Cancer Centre Treats 35,000 Patients In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Centre (KHCC), under the leadership of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, celebrated a year of exceptional achievements in 2024, furthering its mission to support cancer patients and provide world-class treatment.

In a statement released on Saturday, the KHCC reported that it provided care to 35,000 patients of all ages and made notable advances in medical innovation, patient care and infrastructure.

Key milestones included the inauguration of a new radiotherapy building by Queen Rania, which significantly expanded the centre's treatment capacity, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The centre also achieved a first in the Arab world by performing pioneering brain tumour surgery using laser and robotic technology. Another major achievement was the introduction of CAR-T cell therapy, a cutting-edge immunotherapy for the treatment of haematological cancers.

With the support of generous donors, the centre covered the cost of treatment for 1,298 financially disadvantaged patients through charitable and Zakat funds. It also maintained its commitment to humanitarian aid by continuing to treat cancer patients from Gaza.

On the research front, the King Hussein Award for Cancer Research attracted 272 applications from Arab scientists worldwide.

Holistic care remained a priority, with more than 9,000 patients benefiting from psychological and social support services.

The centre also helped more than 100 students undergoing treatment to continue their education through its Back to School and University Scholarship programmes.

Special initiatives for children included a summer camp and the Dreams Come True programme, which provided young patients with emotional support and a sense of normalcy.

Efforts to promote early detection continued through extensive awareness campaigns, encouraging thousands of women across Jordan to undergo mammograms. These initiatives aim to raise awareness of breast cancer prevention and the importance of early detection.

In addition, KHCF expanded its community care insurance programme, which now serves more than 200,000 individual and corporate subscribers.