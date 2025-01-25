UAE: Planning To Relocate? How To Cancel Your Rental Agreement In Ajman

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) If you're living in Ajman and suddenly need to cancel your rental agreement due to an unexpected relocation, job change, or any other personal reason while your lease still active, it might feel like a stressful and complicated process.

The good news is, it's possible to cancel your lease early; it all depends on the terms outlined in your rental agreement.

Usually, you'll need to give at least 90 days' notice to cancel the lease, which means informing your landlord in writing and sticking to the notice period mentioned in your contract. This guide will walk you through the steps, fees, and requirements for handling your lease cancellation, so you can make the process as smooth and stress-free as possible. How to apply

Visit

If you don't have an account yet, start by signing up.

You can also log in quickly using your UAE Pass for easier access. If you're new, simply continue as a new customer to get started. You will then be directed to the page below: Next, you'll be prompted to choose your preferred method of completing the transaction. Select the option that best suits your needs. Once you've filled out all the necessary information, you'll be directed to a page where you'll need to upload the required documents. Requirements Requirements Here are the documents you'll need in order to process your early lease cancellation in Ajman:

You will be asked to submit a copy of your Emirates ID.

Two copies of the rental contract that you want to cancel.

Cancellation request letter – A formal letter requesting the cancellation of the lease, signed by both parties. This letter serves as a mutual agreement to terminate the contract.

Request from the Lease Contracts Division

Clearance certificate from Ajman Sewerage Company Clearance certificate from the Electricity and Water Authority Completing your application Completing your application You might have to visit the city service centre at the Ajman Municipality for certain offline services, whether you're the tenant or the landlord.

Both you and your landlord must be present to complete the cancellation process, as your attendance is required.

Fill in the Relevant Form: Complete the necessary form for lease cancellation.

Make sure you get the clearance certificate from the Ajman Sewerage Company.

Submit the transaction to the customer service centre agent to officially cancel the contract. Once approved, the cancellation will then be delivered to you and your landlord. Fees Fees Cancelling your lease contract in Ajman is free so, you can cancel your tenancy contract without any additional cost. However, if you're requesting a certificate of contract cancellation, there may be a fee for issuing and delivering the certificate. Make sure to check for any charges related to this specific request.