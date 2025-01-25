Exports Of Jordan's Therapeutic Industries Grow To Jd809m In 2024 - JCI

Exports of the Kingdom's therapeutic industries achieve growth by 9 per cent in 2024 to some JD809 million, constituting 9 per cent of total industrial exports (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com)

Exports of the Kingdom's therapeutic industries achieve growth by 9 per cent in 2024 to some JD809 million, constituting 9 per cent of total industrial exports (Photo courtesy of unsplash.com)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Exports of the Kingdom's therapeutic industries sector achieved growth by 9 per cent in 2024 to some JD809 million, constituting 9 per cent of total industrial exports, said Fadi Atrash, representative of therapeutic industries and medical sector in the Jordan Chamber of (JCI).

Atrash referred to the King Abdullah's interest in the Jordanian industry, who constantly directs to support the sector's companies and overcome any obstacles facing their operations to maintain growth and keep pace with the world developments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also praised His Majesty's visit to the pharmaceutical company of Dar Aldawa, which manufactures pharmaceutical items and healthcare products.

Atrash said that King Abdullah's visit to the company confirms his continuous follow-up on the Kingdom's pharmaceutical industries sector, which is a "basic driver" of the Economic Modernisation Vision, and a high-value industry.

The JCI member pointed out that the sector enjoys a "high added value" of up to 55 per cent of total production, which equals JD850 million.

The Kingdom has many export opportunities to various countries in many industrial sectors, primarily therapeutic industries and medical supplies, which were estimated at more than JD515 million to various markets, he noted.

"As a result of the successive developments in the performance of Jordan's pharmaceutical industries, the added value of the industry has increased significantly and has reached more than 51 per cent of the total existing production of the sector," Atrash pointed out.

He added that these developments have had a "positive" impact on the sector's contribution to the national economy, which amounts to about 3 per cent of the Kingdom's total GDP, while its products are present in 85 export markets, primarily Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the US, the UAE, Algeria and Yemen.

Attrash indicated that the Kingdom's human pharmaceutical industry represents 85 per cent of the total therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector.

He noted that this industry operates 27 facilities nationwide with a registered capital estimated at about JD280 million, providing 10,000 jobs, 35 per cent of which are occupied by women.