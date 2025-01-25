Zelensky: Ukraine Ready To Export Gas From Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Ukraine is ready to from Azerbaijan.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this at a joint press with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Regarding gas. We discussed this with Ilham (Aliyev, the President of Azerbaijan - ed.) in Switzerland. (Azerbaijan's – ed.) current production capacity stands at approximately 40 billion cubic meters, while domestic consumption is around 14-15 billion. Exports to Azerbaijan are significant, with a capacity of approximately 25 billion cubic meters. We discussed the potential for exporting through Ukraine. He exports his gas to many countries and could use our infrastructure if other countries in Eastern Europe require it,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that there will be no extension of the contract for the export of Russian gas.“Legally, we are not violating anything, and morally, we are absolutely right. We do not allow Russians to make money. We are pleased to let Azerbaijanis benefit from their production,” the head of the Ukrainian state said.

As reported, the transit deal for the transportation of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine's gas transportation system expired on December 31.

On January 22, in Davos, Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the development of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy sector, with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.