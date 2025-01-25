Kuwait's Q8 Wins Two Bids To Operate Two Major Gas Stations In Europe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- CEO of Kuwait International (Q8) Shafi Al-Ajmi said Saturday the company has won two bids to operate two major stations in Europe.

Speaking to KUNA, he explained that the first bid is related to the operation of a gas station located on a main high way in Luxembourg, while the second bid is meant to operate another station at the same area.

He boasted that this achievement is considered a significant step towards attaining the company's strategic goals in the European continent, promoting its marketing status in the European market.

He added that this achievement would also lead to strengthening the Kuwaiti oil sector in world oil markets, particularly fuel retail stations, noting that the four-year operation of both stations would start on May 1.

Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) was established in 1983 as the world refining and marketing arm of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), running a huge network of more than 4,700 retail gas and service stations, including over 2,800 ones in Italy. (end) km

