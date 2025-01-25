India`s FM reaffirms country`s stance on illegal migration

(MENAFN) India’s External Affairs S. Jaishankar, speaking in Washington on Wednesday, reaffirmed the country’s stance on illegal migration, stating that New Delhi is firmly opposed to unlawful migration and open to the legitimate return of Indian citizens living illegally abroad. Jaishankar, who was in the U.S. for Donald Trump’s inauguration, discussed the issue of illegal migration with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasizing India’s consistent position on the matter.



Jaishankar explained that India’s approach to undocumented citizens has always been clear and principled, stating that if the government is sure individuals are Indian citizens, it is open to their return. He also stressed that India supports legal migration and seeks to maximize opportunities for Indian talent worldwide, particularly regarding the H-1B visa debate, where Indians make up over 70% of recipients.



Reports earlier this week indicated that India has identified around 180,000 people who entered the U.S. illegally or overstayed their visas, and is working with the Trump administration on their repatriation. Estimates suggest that there are approximately 725,000 undocumented Indian immigrants in the U.S.



Jaishankar’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about trade relations and India’s strategic goals in its diplomatic relationship with the U.S., as well as the timing of Indian Prime Minister Modi’s potential visit to the U.S. for the Quad summit.



MENAFN25012025000045015687ID1109128366