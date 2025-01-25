South Korea: Prosecutors Make Another Request For Extension Of Yoon's Arrest After Court's Denial

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 25 (IANS) Prosecutors on Saturday made another request to extend South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's detention beyond its initial period for a probe over his botched martial law attempt last month, after a Seoul court rejected its earlier request the previous day.

Just four hours after the court's rejection, the special prosecution team investigating Yoon's case filed a new request at the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon's detention until February 6, according to investigators.

The request came after the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) transferred the case to the prosecution, Yonhap news agency reported.

"In light of past cases in which prosecutors conducted supplementary investigations, including raids, over CIO-transferred cases, and regulations of the Criminal Procedure Act, prosecutors' right to a supplementary probe is naturally recognised," the prosecution said. "Thus, there is a need for an extension of the detention period."

On Friday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the extension request, saying it is difficult to see a considerable reason for the prosecution to continue the probe given that the CIO had already investigated the case and referred it to the prosecution with an indictment request.

The CIO had transferred the case to the prosecution earlier as the agency does not have a legal mandate to indict a President.

Law enforcement agencies are investigating Yoon over allegations he was the mastermind behind the December 3 martial law imposition that has triggered unprecedented political turmoil.

Yoon faces allegations of colluding with then Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and others to start a riot by declaring martial law, and of abusing his power by sending troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

Yoon is currently detained at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, south of the capital, while a Constitutional Court trial is also under way to determine whether to uphold or dismiss his impeachment by the National Assembly.

If upheld, Yoon will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days. If dismissed, he will be reinstated.