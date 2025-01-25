From Page To Stage®: Rousing The Dragon Premieres In March

HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 24 January 2025 – Widely celebrated for its literary and artistic value, as well as its timeless virtues, the Chinese literary classic Romance of the Three Kingdoms continues to inspire audiences across generations. The Absolutely Fabulous Theatre Connection (AFTEC), known for its innovative bilingual TheatreTM approach, is set to present its latest production, Rousing the Dragon, this March. This English retelling of the Three Kingdoms saga will bring to life the legendary tales of Liu Bei, Guan Yu, Zhang Fei, and Zhuge Liang. Directed and adapted by Dr Vicki Ooi, recipient of the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award, the production will feature live music, bilingual surtitles, and a captivating performance that promises to move audiences.

Rousing the Dragon marks the 101st production by AFTEC's Artistic Director, Dr Vicki Ooi, a leading figure in Hong Kong's arts and education sectors. Known for her dedication to holistic education and her passion for youth theatre, bilingual theatre, and arts education, Dr Ooi has spent decades creating thought-provoking works. Reflecting on this milestone, Dr Ooi shared:“We believe in the transformative power of the arts, which goes far beyond mere visual spectacle. With Rousing the Dragon, we aim to present a fresh and innovative take, engaging audiences with dynamic performances and powerful storytelling to ignite their interest in classic literature and the arts.”