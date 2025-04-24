Pahalgam Attack: Congress Holds Emergency CWC Meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here at the party's 24, Akbar Road office.

The meeting started with leaders paying homage to the victims of the attack by observing a moment of silence in their memory.

Rahul Gandhi had cut short his visit to the United States to attend the CWC meeting.

The Congress is expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be chairing an all-party meeting on the attack later this evening, to take all political parties into confidence as well as build a collective resolve.

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior party leaders from the Union Territory to get an update on Tuesday's attack at the prime tourist location Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said,“Today, I joined all the senior leaders in the Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi on the issue of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. In the meeting, we observed silence to pay tribute to all those who lost their lives in the attack and offered condolences to their families.”

“The whole country is united against terrorism and we are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief,” he said.

The Congress said on X,“The Congress Working Committee, in its meeting today, strongly condemned the recent Pahalgam terror attack and paid tribute to the innocent lives lost. We stand united in the fight against terrorism.”

Earlier, Kharge had termed the incident a direct assault on the Indian State and said the entire country stands by the Centre in its fight against terror.

He had urged the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists and also suggested that an all-party meeting be called to address the challenge of terrorism in a spirit of consensus.

“We must give a fitting response, and in this matter, we are all one, and we will fight. But there should not be claims and finger-pointing. We urge the government to use all its strength to hunt down the terrorists,” Kharge said.

